Belt Price Up 83.4% This Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.11 or 0.08173290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.32 or 0.99976141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

