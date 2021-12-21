Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.47) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.95) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.94) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 402.10 ($5.31) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.55). The stock has a market cap of £555.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.05.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.