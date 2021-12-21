Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.47) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.95) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.94) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 402.10 ($5.31) on Tuesday. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.55). The stock has a market cap of £555.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.05.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.36), for a total value of £24,360 ($32,183.91).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.