BetterBetting (BETR) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00039829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006696 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

