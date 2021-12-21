BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

