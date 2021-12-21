BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.57) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.42) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,231.43 ($29.48).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,183 ($28.84) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,097.62. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($33.10). The firm has a market cap of £110.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.