BIDR (BIDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.80 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

