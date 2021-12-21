Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.80. 14,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 43,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIOX. Roth Capital began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $567.18 million, a PE ratio of 460.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,883,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

