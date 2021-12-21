Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $258.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.81.

BIIB opened at $236.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.83. Biogen has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

