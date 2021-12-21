Bismuth (BIS) One Day Volume Hits $543.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $4.30 million and $543.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000089 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,264,031 coins and its circulating supply is 23,120,834 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

