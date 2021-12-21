Biswap Market Cap Achieves $288.76 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $288.76 million and $37.69 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Biswap has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.74 or 0.08183048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.04 or 0.99911156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 177,088,734 coins and its circulating supply is 153,489,446 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.