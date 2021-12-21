Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $111,493.87 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,078.29 or 0.98701715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00274791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00398383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008680 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001935 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,132,851 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.