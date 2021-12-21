bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.48 million and $348,807.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

