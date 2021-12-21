Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Hits $8.26 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.26 billion and approximately $4.99 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $436.23 or 0.00893704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,811.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00254545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,933,506 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

