Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 18.3% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00333754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00131716 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00088235 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

