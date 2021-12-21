Bitcoin Zero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $28,446.69 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.13 or 0.08144894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,993.41 or 0.99883215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.