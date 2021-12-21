BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $752,111.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00331603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00132267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003497 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,680,658,632 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

