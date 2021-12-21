BitForex Token Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a market cap of $26.90 million and $605,934.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006745 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,472,970 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

