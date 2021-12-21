Bitradio (BRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $39.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $79,450.88 and $39.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005178 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,745,501 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,496 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

