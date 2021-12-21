Bitradio Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $78,537.54 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005327 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039679 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,745,041 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,036 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

