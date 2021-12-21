BitSend (BSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. BitSend has a market cap of $62,941.74 and $19.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitSend has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00273389 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008877 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003058 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,998,209 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

