BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. BitTube has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $353.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.17 or 0.00383490 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 330,542,253 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

