BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $143,224.65 and $163,904.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

