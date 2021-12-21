Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as low as C$4.01. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 32,431 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.55 million and a PE ratio of 33.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,455 shares in the company, valued at C$479,411.50. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$37,893.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,831 shares in the company, valued at C$433,661.13. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $210,078.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

