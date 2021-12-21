BlackHat (BLKC) 1-Day Volume Hits $312,402.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. BlackHat has a total market cap of $825,566.60 and approximately $312,402.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.18 or 0.08167266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.61 or 1.00034577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002643 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

