BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $897.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $922.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $899.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

