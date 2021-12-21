Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Hits One Day Volume of $82,720.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $172.77 million and approximately $82,720.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00009269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

