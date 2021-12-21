Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.60). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.46) to ($6.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($5.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 435,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,466. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,909,983. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

