B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.51

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 29003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

