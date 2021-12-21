BMO Capital Markets Cuts Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 77.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.22.

EQX stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.16. The company had a trading volume of 422,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,989. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.53 and a one year high of C$14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.8109794 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

