BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €69.00 ($77.53) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($66.29) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

