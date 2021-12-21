Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.82. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $7.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 649,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,467. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

