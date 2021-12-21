Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $98.25 million and $6.22 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.44 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009404 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000183 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

