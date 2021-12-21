Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.54

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 2302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOUYF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

Get Bouygues alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.