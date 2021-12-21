BP (LON:BP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $345.73

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.73 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 319.95 ($4.23). BP shares last traded at GBX 323.30 ($4.27), with a volume of 76,684,104 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 404 ($5.34) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BP from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 342 ($4.52) to GBX 388 ($5.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 399.20 ($5.27).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The firm has a market cap of £63.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($491.08). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($422.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 288 shares of company stock valued at $100,122.

BP Company Profile (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

