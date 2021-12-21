Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s previous close.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. Braze has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

