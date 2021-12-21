Brian Distelburger Sells 11,768 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 1,228,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,435. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

