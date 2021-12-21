Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

AVGO stock opened at $645.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $646.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

