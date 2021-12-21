Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.05 Million

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce sales of $82.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.32 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $54.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $333.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.88 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $348.88 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALYA. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.