Brokerages Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.44). aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 8,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,754. The company has a market cap of $217.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 179,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.