Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce sales of $62.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.94 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $43.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $216.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.34 million to $219.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $266.85 million to $285.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,550 shares of company stock worth $6,683,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

