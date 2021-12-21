Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. Brown & Brown reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. 1,090,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $68.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

