Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CODI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,814. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

