Brokerages Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will announce sales of $333.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.30 million to $349.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

HLMN opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

