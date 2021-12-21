Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.46. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.44. 862,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,286. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average is $168.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

