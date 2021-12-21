Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.64. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. 35,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $926.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 2,205,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The GEO Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 869,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 98.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 832,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

