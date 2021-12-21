Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report $649.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $672.10 million. Transocean reported sales of $690.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

RIG opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Transocean by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Transocean by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.