Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.86 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report sales of $53.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $61.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $231.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.70 million to $232.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $221.74 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $233.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $499.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.