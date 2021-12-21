Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.58). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

