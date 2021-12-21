Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.58). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $67.74.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.