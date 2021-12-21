Brokerages Expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post sales of $319.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weber.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE WEBR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Weber has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

