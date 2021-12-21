Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BRO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Brown & Brown by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

